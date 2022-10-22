IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Shami or Harshal? Here's India's probable playing 11 vs Babar Azam's men

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rahul Dravid (Left) and Rohit Sharma (Right) | File Photo

India and Pakistan are set to face off in yet another high-voltage clash at the T20 World Cup in Australia on Sunday, October 23. Heading into the encounter, this is how India's playing 11 is shaping up.

The Top Order

Well, there are no surprises here. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli will form the top order for India. Rahul has found his touch again, Kohli seems in form, and Rohit Sharma would want to make his experience count in the mega-encounter.

Kohli will anchor the innings, but if weather reports are to be believed, the pitch may assist seamers, so Rahul and Rohit's responsibility at the top would be to see off the new ball bowlers.

Middle Order

Much like the top order, the middle order too wears a settled look. With Suryakumar Yadav in the form of his life, he will continue to come in at number 4. Hardik has made the number 5 spot his own and is in fine knick.

Dinesh Karthik will pip Rishabh Pant and should take the role of a finisher - coming in at number 6.

The Bowling Attack

Axar Patel, Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami should form India's bowling attack against Pakistan. Pandya should serve as the sixth bowling option if the need arises. Shami would come in for Harshal who has been in dismal form after returning from the injury. Yes, Shami bowled just one over against Australia in the warm-up fixture, but that was enough for everyone to believe that he was ready to go.

Bhuvi and Shami might open the attack for India in the Powerplay, and you may see Arshdeep Singh, Ashwin, and Axar bowling in the middle overs.

The skipper would then want to turn back again to Arshdeep Singh and Shami during the death overs.

Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman

