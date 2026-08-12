India-Pakistan match at Asian Games to carry special significance, traditional way not used

New Delhi:

There will be special significance to the India-Pakistan possible match in the Asian Games 2026. The two Asian hog the limelight whenever they are expected to meet in a cricket match. The three matches in the Asia Cup last year served as a brilliant, entertaining time for the fans across the nations, and it stayed the same even in the T20 World Cup 2026. The two teams are generally pitted in the same group across tournaments for the fans to see them go up against each other.

However, things won't be traditional this time around, as there is a change in the potential contest between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games in Aichi–Nagoya from September 19 to October 4. The two teams are not playing any match in the group stage and are directly seeded to play the quarterfinals, awaiting their opponents from the group.

The preliminary round features Afghanistan, Japan and Nepal in Group A, while Group B features Hong Kong China, Malaysia, Oman. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are already placed in the quarterfinals and await their opponents.

India vs Pakistan match can be the only medal match

Meanwhile, an India vs Pakistan match is not a guarantee in the Asian Games. India will play Quarterfinal 2, while the Men in Green will be featuring in Quarterfinal 1. The winner of Quarterfinal 2 will play against the winner of Quarterfinal 3, while the Quarterfinal 1 winner will take on the winner of Quarterfinal 4.

This means India and Pakistan will be playing in separate semifinals. If one of them lose their match and the other wins, there will be no India-Pakistan match. If both win, they will straightaway play in the final for the gold medal. However, if both of them lose, they will play for the third-place bronze medal.

Same story for the women's event too

This will be the same story for the women's event too. India are seeded No.1, Pakistan are seeded No.4, behind Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. As per the draw, the Women in Blue will take on Japan in the quarterfinal, while Pakistan will face Thailand in the last eight. India (if they progress) will then face either Bangladesh or Hong Kong China in the semifinal and Pakistan (if they progress) will lock horns against either Sri Lanka or Malaysia.

This means India and Pakistan will not face each other even in the semifinals and can only do so in the medal matches. It can be either for the gold medal or for the bronze medal.