India, Pakistan face each other after the handshake-gate in Asia Cup Super Four The Asia Cup 2025 was marred by controversies ever since India and Pakistan met each other in the league stage on September 14. The two meet each other again, for the first time after that handshake-gate episode at the same venue, where it happened in Dubai.

New Delhi:

There is no India-Pakistan clash in any cricket competition that does not come with a weight. The weight of the rivalry, the weight of the off-field happenings and the weight of the cricket competition. But this time, after the handshake-gate on September 14, things look a bit different.

Seldom do the teams avoid a handshake in the sport. Seldom do teams complain about the other for such acts (like Pakistan did against India). Seldom do they threaten to pull out of a tournament. The off-field issues between the two nations have contributed to making this rivalry as fierce as it has become. But the handshake-gate incident looks to have set a precedent for what may become a norm between the two teams in the foreseeable future until things improve.

The India-Pakistan clashes had already eyes pinned on them, but they will be looked at through the prism of politics much more now. Who does what? Will the players have any positive gestures towards each other? How will they celebrate after a wicket? And what about the aftermath of a win on Sunday, the second time these two cross paths in the Asia Cup 2025?

India and Pakistan are set to take the field at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, their second meeting in a week, with a possibility of a third lined up in another week's time. India enter the Super Four undefeated, after two thumping wins over the UAE and Pakistan, before brushing aside Oman in what was an experimental game.

But the Oman game showed how India were put under pressure for a bit in the second innings in conditions that were good for chasing teams, and with them experimenting with their batters and then the bowlers too. Meanwhile, Pakistan needed to beat the UAE in their final match, which was delayed by an hour after their boycott threats. The Men in Green looked poor with the bat, with Shaheen Shah Afridi putting on late fireworks for the second time in a row to help his team put a competitive total. India, the world champions, had chased it down with ease. UAE could not.

And so they would need to pull their socks in the batting department, the weakness which has been laid bare for anyone to see. Even the UAE laid it bare, just like India. Amidst the pressure, India and Pakistan will look to give it their best as they meet for the second time in the competition.