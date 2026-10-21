India, Pakistan drafted into separate groups in ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, check schedule

The International Cricket Council has unveiled the schedule for the upcoming U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, starting January 21. The final will be hosted on February 6. Meanwhile, India will begin their campaign against West Indies on January 22 in Kathmandu.
Meanwhile, the defending champions have been placed in Group A alongside Ireland and co-hosts Nepal in the four-team opening round. In total, the competition will feature 16 teams, which are divided into four groups, with the leading sides progressing. The two second-best teams will make it to the Super Six.
Bangladesh vs UAE will kick things off
Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates will get the tournament underway on January 21. Australia, who finished runners-up in the previous edition, will begin their campaign against Nigeria in Sylhet on the same day.
Kathmandu will host two further fixtures on the opening day, with Sri Lanka facing Scotland at Upper Mulpani International Cricket Ground before England meet the United States. Nepal will play their first match against Ireland on January 22, while New Zealand take on Samoa and South Africa face Pakistan in Chattogram.
Two groups in Super Six
The group stage is scheduled to conclude on January 26. All the teams that qualify will then move into the Super Six round, where they will be divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, which are set to take place in Chattogram on February 4. Interestingly, there’s a reserve day in place on February 5.
Chattogram will also stage the championship match on February 6, with February 7 available as a reserve day if required.
Groups:
Group A: India, Ireland, West Indies and Nepal
Group B: South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan and Samoa
Group C: Australia, Bangladesh, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Group D: England, Sri Lanka, the United States of America (USA) and Scotland
ICC Women's T20 World Cup full schedule:
Thursday, 21 January - BANGLADESH vs UAE
Thursday, 21 January - SRI LANKA vs SCOTLAND
Thursday, 21 January - AUSTRALIA vs NIGERIA
Thursday, 21 January - ENGLAND vs USA
Friday, 22 January - NEW ZEALAND vs SAMOA
Friday, 22 January - NEPAL vs IRELAND
Friday, 22 January - SOUTH AFRICA vs PAKISTAN
Friday, 22 January - INDIA vs WEST INDIES
Saturday, 23 January - UAE vs NIGERIA
Saturday, 23 January - USA vs SCOTLAND
Saturday, 23 January - BANGLADESH vs AUSTRALIA
Saturday, 23 January - SRI LANKA vs ENGLAND
Sunday, 24 January - SAMOA vs SOUTH AFRICA
Sunday, 24 January - NEPAL vs INDIA
Sunday, 24 January - PAKISTAN vs NEW ZEALAND
Sunday, 24 January - IRELAND vs WEST INDIES
Monday, 25 January - AUSTRALIA vs UAE
Monday, 25 January - ENGLAND vs SCOTLAND
Monday, 25 January - BANGLADESH vs NIGERIA
Monday, 25 January - USA vs SRI LANKA
Tuesday, 26 January - PAKISTAN vs SAMOA
Tuesday, 26 January - WEST INDIES vs NEPAL
Tuesday, 26 January - NEW ZEALAND vs SOUTH AFRICA
Tuesday, 26 January - INDIA vs IRELAND
Wednesday, 27 January - A4 vs D4
Thursday, 28 January - B4 vs C4
Thursday, 28 January - A3 vs D2
Thursday, 28 January - D1 vs A2
Friday, 29 January - B3 vs C2
Friday, 29 January - C1 vs B2
Saturday, 30 January - B1 vs C3
Sunday, 31 January - A2 vs D3
Sunday, 31 January - A1 vs D2
Monday, 1 February - D1 vs A3
Monday, 1 February - C1 vs B3
Monday, 1 February - C3 vs B2
Tuesday, 2 February - D3 vs A1
Tuesday, 2 February - B1 vs C2
Thursday, 4 February - SEMI FINAL 1
Thursday, 4 February - SEMI FINAL 2
Saturday, 6 February - FINAL
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