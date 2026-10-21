India, Pakistan drafted into separate groups in ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, check schedule

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council has unveiled the schedule for the upcoming U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, starting January 21. The final will be hosted on February 6. Meanwhile, India will begin their campaign against West Indies on January 22 in Kathmandu.

Meanwhile, the defending champions have been placed in Group A alongside Ireland and co-hosts Nepal in the four-team opening round. In total, the competition will feature 16 teams, which are divided into four groups, with the leading sides progressing. The two second-best teams will make it to the Super Six.

Bangladesh vs UAE will kick things off

Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates will get the tournament underway on January 21. Australia, who finished runners-up in the previous edition, will begin their campaign against Nigeria in Sylhet on the same day.

Kathmandu will host two further fixtures on the opening day, with Sri Lanka facing Scotland at Upper Mulpani International Cricket Ground before England meet the United States. Nepal will play their first match against Ireland on January 22, while New Zealand take on Samoa and South Africa face Pakistan in Chattogram.

Two groups in Super Six

The group stage is scheduled to conclude on January 26. All the teams that qualify will then move into the Super Six round, where they will be divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, which are set to take place in Chattogram on February 4. Interestingly, there’s a reserve day in place on February 5.

Chattogram will also stage the championship match on February 6, with February 7 available as a reserve day if required.

Groups:

Group A: India, Ireland, West Indies and Nepal

Group B: South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan and Samoa

Group C: Australia, Bangladesh, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Group D: England, Sri Lanka, the United States of America (USA) and Scotland

ICC Women's T20 World Cup full schedule:

Thursday, 21 January - BANGLADESH vs UAE

Thursday, 21 January - SRI LANKA vs SCOTLAND

Thursday, 21 January - AUSTRALIA vs NIGERIA

Thursday, 21 January - ENGLAND vs USA

Friday, 22 January - NEW ZEALAND vs SAMOA

Friday, 22 January - NEPAL vs IRELAND

Friday, 22 January - SOUTH AFRICA vs PAKISTAN

Friday, 22 January - INDIA vs WEST INDIES

Saturday, 23 January - UAE vs NIGERIA

Saturday, 23 January - USA vs SCOTLAND

Saturday, 23 January - BANGLADESH vs AUSTRALIA

Saturday, 23 January - SRI LANKA vs ENGLAND

Sunday, 24 January - SAMOA vs SOUTH AFRICA

Sunday, 24 January - NEPAL vs INDIA

Sunday, 24 January - PAKISTAN vs NEW ZEALAND

Sunday, 24 January - IRELAND vs WEST INDIES

Monday, 25 January - AUSTRALIA vs UAE

Monday, 25 January - ENGLAND vs SCOTLAND

Monday, 25 January - BANGLADESH vs NIGERIA

Monday, 25 January - USA vs SRI LANKA

Tuesday, 26 January - PAKISTAN vs SAMOA

Tuesday, 26 January - WEST INDIES vs NEPAL

Tuesday, 26 January - NEW ZEALAND vs SOUTH AFRICA

Tuesday, 26 January - INDIA vs IRELAND

Wednesday, 27 January - A4 vs D4

Thursday, 28 January - B4 vs C4

Thursday, 28 January - A3 vs D2

Thursday, 28 January - D1 vs A2

Friday, 29 January - B3 vs C2

Friday, 29 January - C1 vs B2

Saturday, 30 January - B1 vs C3

Sunday, 31 January - A2 vs D3

Sunday, 31 January - A1 vs D2

Monday, 1 February - D1 vs A3

Monday, 1 February - C1 vs B3

Monday, 1 February - C3 vs B2

Tuesday, 2 February - D3 vs A1

Tuesday, 2 February - B1 vs C2

Thursday, 4 February - SEMI FINAL 1

Thursday, 4 February - SEMI FINAL 2

Saturday, 6 February - FINAL

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