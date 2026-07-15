India and Pakistan can meet each other three times in ODI World Cup 2027; here's how

New Delhi:

Two Asian powerhouses and two fierce rivals, India and Pakistan, might be facing each other as many as three times in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2027. This comes after the International Cricket Council (ICC) changed the format for the upcoming global showpiece in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia next year.

The format keeps 14 teams playing the World Cup, a decision which the ICC took in June 2021 to increase the number of sides for the 50-over showpiece. The last two ODI World Cups featured 10 teams each. However, there are a couple of major additions to the World Cup's format with the introduction of a 'Super Series' and a 'Super Seven' stage before the semifinals and the final, all of which can see India and Pakistan meeting each other three times in the tournament.

What are the changes?

The ICC has introduced a Super Series stage which is the round 1 of the tournament. 14 teams will play the World Cup, but the last three-placed teams of those 14 will play a Super Series with one of them joining the round two which will have 12 teams playing. These 12 will be put in two groups of six teams each and the top-ranked three teams from both the groups will enter the Super 7 stage. The next best team across the two groups will progress to make it a seven-team third-stage round.

The teams will then be placed in a single group of seven and will play in a round-robin format. The top four from this stage will then progress further to the semifinals, which will be played between the first and the fourth-ranked side and the second and the third-ranked sides.

How many times can India and Pakistan meet each other in 2027 World Cup?

The grouping and fixtures have not been announced yet, but it is expected that India and Pakistan will be placed in the same group in the 12-team group stage. This will guarantee one match between the Asian neighbours. If both teams make it to the next stage (Super 7), they will play against each other for sure because that is a round-robin stage.

Moreover, there is then a chance of a third face-off too as the top-ranked team in the Super Seven will meet the side that finished fourth in one of the two semifinals, while the second and third-ranked sides will play the other semifinal. This gives a possibility of a third India-Pakistan game in a single ODI World Cup.

India and Pakistan have met each other eight times in ODI World Cups overall, with the Men in Blue winning all of those eight outings. The two have, however, never met each other more than once in a single World Cup. A possibility for three matches would do wonders for the fans and the broadcasters.

ALSO READ | Shubman Gill closes in on World No.1 ODI ranking, Axar Patel into top 10 after England brilliance