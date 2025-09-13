India pacer fit for Australia series, ODI World Cup, confirms coach Amol Muzumdar India women's head coach Amol Muzumdar confirmed that Renuka Singh is fit to participate in the ODI series agianst Australia and in the ODI World Cup, which will begin later in the month. The pacer hasn't played any form of cricket since the WPL.

New Delhi:

India pacer Renuka Singh has been out of action for over six months. During the last edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), the 29-year-old suffered a stress fracture while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and has been out of action since. Ahead of the ODI series against Australia, India head coach Amol Muzumdar confirmed that Renuka has cleared all the fitness and medical tests and will feature heavily in the series to be up to the mark ahead of the ODI World Cup, slated to begin on September 30.

Notably, India began their camp on Friday, September 12 and during which, Muzumdar confirmed Renuka’s status, noting that she is the leader of the bowling unit and an integral member of the squad, which will challenge for the maiden ODI World title later in the year. Meanwhile, Renuka has played 19 ODIs in her career, picking up 35 wickets at an economy rate of 4.85.

“Renuka has just joined in for this series. She was recovering and she cleared all her tests. Renuka is an important member of the team, she is the leader of the pack as far as medium-pace bowling is concerned. I think she’s been an integral part of this team. She had an injury, layoff, and now she’s back with us,” Muzumdar told the reporters.

We focus internally: Muzumdar

Addressing the fact that Australia have been a force to reckon with in international cricket, Muzumdar highlighted the importance of focusing on their own preparation and executing the right plans.

“Australia has been the dominant force for so many years, but we focus on our preparations, and we tend to give a lot of importance to how we prepare ourselves, how we plan and how we are going to execute it. How can we focus internally,” Muzumdar added.