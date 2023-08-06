India on verge of registering embarrassing record in T20I cricket as West Indies challenge awaits

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hardik Pandya's Indian team

The second T20I between India and West Indies could prove to be a horror outing for the Men in Blue if they end up on the losing side. Hardik Pandya's young team suffered a loss in the opening match of the five-game series at Brian Lara Academy in Torouba. Their spinners put a stranglehold on most of the Windies batters but due to some positive batting by Nicholas Pooran and captain Rovman Powell, the hosts made 149 on a tricky surface.

In reply, Tilak Varma powered India's chase when the visitors were crawling slowly to the target. His 22-ball 39 provided the much-needed impetus to the chase. However, his departure handed the momentum to the Windies and later the match. Now they will step onto the Providence Stadium field with an aim to not let West Indies take a big 2-0 lead. But this will not be the only concern the team will face as they stand on door of registering an embarrassing record in T20Is.

If India end up losing the second T20I, they will become the Asian team with the most losses to West Indies in T20Is. Currently, Bangladesh is the Asian team to lose most against Windies, going down nine times in 16 games in the format. India have 8 losses in 26 games to the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Champions and one more will push them to parity with Bangladesh.

Who has most T20I losses against the West Indies?

Notably, Bangladesh are not the one to lose most matches to the Windies. They might be on top in terms of Asian teams but worldwide England and Australia have suffered more defeats to the Caribbean team in T20Is. England have played 24 matches and have lost 14 of them, whereas Australia have 10 defeats in 19 games against the West Indies.

India vs West Indies head to head

Even though the record puts India in trouble, they have generally had a dominant run against the West Indies. India have won 17 matches out of 26 and lost 8. There is one no-result game between the two. India last lost a T20I series to the Windies way back in 2016, when they lost a two-match contest by 0-1. They lost a lone T20I contest in 2017 but have been on the winning side of a T20I series ever since.

Latest Cricket News