India's ODI schedule after Champions Trophy 2025 in build-up to World Cup 2027 The Indian cricket team will be playing 27 ODI matches after the Champions Trophy 2025 final in build-up to the ODI World Cup 2027. The Men in Blue ended their wait for an ICC ODI crown after bagging the Champions Trophy 2025. Here is India's ODI schedule ahead of the ODI World Cup 2027.

India ended their 12-year-long wait for an ICC ODI title after clinching the Champions Trophy 2025 with a memorable win over New Zealand in the final. Rohit Sharma's men chased down 252 in the summit clash against the Kiwis to get their hands on the third Champions Trophy crown.

Indian stalwarts - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja - have one more ICC title in the 50-over format after their win in 2013. The anticipation now grows around India's upcoming schedule in the 50-over format after the Champions Trophy, with the ODI World Cup within the pipeline in two-and-a-half years.

Moreover, as none of the senior statesmen have announced retirements, fans are waiting to see them in action and possibly in the ODI World Cup, too.

India to play 27 ODI matches ahead of ODI World Cup 2027

In the build-up to the ODI World Cup 2027, Team India will be playing 27 ODI matches after the conclusion of the Champions Trophy 2025. The players will head to play in IPL 2025 for now before a Test series in England in June.

The Men in Blue will be seen in action next in the 50-over format about five months from now when they tour Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series in August-September 2025.

India will play the T20 Asia Cup following their ODI assignment in Bangladesh. They will then leave for Australia for a three-match away ODI series in October-November 2025.

The Men in Blue will host South Africa for another three-match One-day series in November- December 2025 to end the year.

The next year will begin with another home ODI series, this time against New Zealand in January 2026. This series will be followed by the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

India will recommence their ODI preparations with a three-match series against Afghanistan at home in June 2026. India's next ODI assignment will feature three ODIs against England away from home in July, followed by a home ODI series of three games against the West Indies in September- October 2026.

The final preparations will see India travelling to New Zealand for three ODI games in October- December 2026, before a home series against Sri Lanka in January 2027.