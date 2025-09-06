India never lost a T20I match when Sanju Samson achieved this milestone: Did you know? Sanju Samson's spot in India's playing XI is not guaranteed for the Asia Cup. Following the inclusion of Shubman Gill, the keeper-batter has lost his opening spot. However, to note, India never lost a T20I match when Samson scored over 50 runs.

Dubai:

Ahead of the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, slated to begin on September 9, Sanju Samson’s spot in the playing XI is in doubt. The keeper-batter has done a commendable job in the 42 T20Is he has played in his career, scoring 861 runs at a strike rate of 152.38. However, in the past year, the numbers got better as the Kerala cricketer smacked three centuries in the shortest format and built some sensational partnerships with the opening partner Abhishek Sharma.

Despite so, his spot in the playing XI is under threat as Shubman Gill made his return to the side. Given that the 25-year-old is also handed the vice-captaincy role, Gill is most certain to open the innings and it means Samson will have to wait for his opportunity, as the middle order is currently stacked.

Meanwhile, India have never lost a T20I match in which Samson has scored over 50 runs. The 30-year-old has hit two half-centuries and three centuries in T20Is, and the Men in Blue have won all five matches. Even so, Samson is not a guaranteed starter. The selectors and the team management added Jitesh Sharma in the squad as a keeping option, and as things stand, he is more likely to bat at number seven and play the finisher's role along with Hardik Pandya.

What can be India's combination?

Notably, in the ongoing edition of the Kerala Premier League, Samson auditioned in the middle order and it needs to be seen if the team management will attempt something similar. Captain Suryakumar Yadav usually prefers to have Samson in the playing XI, but the current combination doesn’t suit him at the moment.

As things stand, Abhishek is expected to open with Gill, with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar being at number three and four. The number five role is wide open, and Samson can audition for that. Currently, the fight is between Samson, Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh. The management can consider Axar Patel as well.