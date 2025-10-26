'India needed me in Australia': Ajinkya Rahane puts selectors in question for 'no communication' Ajinkya Rahane raised questions about his continued absence from the Indian Test team despite being 'passionate' about red-ball cricket. Rahane stated that the Indian team needed him in the Border-Gavaskar series in Australia, which the Indian team went down by 1-3.

New Delhi:

India's star batter Ajinkya Rahane has raised some tough questions from the Indian selectors for his continued absence from the Test team, despite fulfilling the demands of playing in domestic cricket. Rahane slammed 159 from 202 balls in Mumbai's round two clash in the Ranji Trophy against Chhattisgarh.

Speaking after the end of the day of the clash at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC, Mumbai, Rahane made his disappointment public as he spoke of not being part of the Indian Test teams. Rahane, who last played against the West Indies in July 2023, said that intent is more important than age.

“Age is just a number. As a player. If you have the experience, if you are still playing domestic cricket, if you are still giving your best, I think selectors should consider (for selection)," Rahane said.

It's not about the age. It's about the intent. It's about the passion for the red-ball (cricket) and it's about the hard work which you put in the middle — that's what matters to me so I don't believe in that completely," he added.

The star batter then added that he felt that the Indian team needed him in the Border-Gavaskar series 2024/25 Down Under, which India lost by 1-3.

“In Australia (if) you see. Michael Hussey made his debut in his late 30s, and still he made runs. Experience matters in red-ball cricket, and I thought personally the Indian team needed me in Australia — that’s my personal feeling,” Rahane said.

Rahane calls out 'no communication' from selectors

Meanwhile, Rahane, who led India to a famous 2-1 win Down Under in 2020/21, said that there was no communication from the selectors. "After playing so much of cricket for the Indian team, an experienced player like me when I got dropped, I got a sense that there is something different. I thought an experienced player like me should get more chances when you make a comeback. But there was no communication.

"I can focus on only the controllable things, which I am doing right now. If they select me (or even) if they don't select me, that’s fine; it’s their call. But as I said, the Indian team needed me in Australia and I was fully ready for it,” he said.

Rahane said he has been fulfilling the demands of the selection committee of the Indian players, whenever free, should play domestic cricket, and he said that experience should be given due weightage.

"You always (see) selectors talk about playing domestic cricket. I've been playing domestic cricket for the last 4-5 seasons. Sometimes, it's not about the runs or performance. It’s about the intent. It's about the experience. When you play in Australia, England, or South Africa, it's about the experience," he said.

"I don't buy into that after 34 or 35 (age) players are old; players are always looking to do well. Players are always looking to give their best, and if someone is really passionate about playing red-ball cricket, I think selectors should look into it because they come and watch the game," he said.