India nail 3-0 win in Champions Trophy's dress rehearsal series, bag second-biggest ODI victory over England

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian Cricket Team players.

India have wrapped up their Champions Trophy preparations with a perfect 3-0 win over England in what was their final ODI assignment ahead of the global ICC tournament. A Shubman Gill hundred, a Shreyas Iyer powerful knock, a Virat Kohli fifty and an all-round bowling contribution powered the Men in Blue to their second-biggest ODI win over England (in terms of balls left) in the third match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12.

India defeated the Three Lions by 142 runs, their second-biggest win margin against them, as the Men in Blue dominated the contest in both departments.

India had made a huge score of 356 batting first as Shubman Gill continued his love affair with the Ahmedabad-based ground. He now has a century in all three formats at the venue and is the first Indian to have done so at a single stadium. He slammed 112 from 102 balls in a knock that was laced with 14 fours and three sixes. Shreyas Iyer also looked solid yet again, making 78 from 64 before falling to Adil Rashid. Kohli also slammed a fifty to get back among runs but was dismissed for 52 by the England ace spinner Rashid, who found decent help from the surface.

The Indian bowlers did their work well. Arshdeep Singh struck twice after the English openers - Ben Duckett and Phil Salt - provided the visitors a blistering start. He removed both the openers in quick succession before the Indian spinners began doing their work. Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Tom Banton on a googly which he edged behind. Banton took a review but had a faint tickle on that Kuldeep delivery and had to trudge back in disappointment.

Axar Patel struck next, removing the England mainstay Joe Root, and cleaning him up in the 21st over. Harshit Rana came back into the middle phase in the 25th over after leaking 22 in his first two in the powerplay. He removed Jos Buttler and Harry Brook to probably end all of England's hopes before the other bowlers wrapped things up. Washington Sundar made life more difficult for the visitors when he got Liam Livingstone stumped. Hardik got two to his name, sending back Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Gus Atkinson, the century-maker in Test at Lord's, looked to amass some quick runs but his and England's fun was over when Axar bowled him to seal India's win. India's biggest ODI win against England is 158 and this 142-run victory is now their second largest against them, followed by the 133-run victory at the third place.