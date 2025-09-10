India miss out on England's historic chase record despite speedy win over UAE in Asia Cup 2025 India chased down a 58-run target against the UAE in their Asia Cup 2025 opener as their batters and bowlers starred. India hunted down the score within just 4.3 overs; however, they missed out on a historic record set by England.

New Delhi:

India registered a cakewalk win over the UAE at lightning speed in their Asia Cup 2025 opener at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Asked to chase just 58 in their first Group A clash, the Men in Blue hunted down the target in just 4.3 overs on the back of Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma.

While the Indian bowlers laid the platform for the huge win, the batters played their part well. Abhishek slammed 30 runs from 16 balls, while Gill hit 20 from nine deliveries. Abhishek was dismissed in the fourth over when he heaved one off Junaid Siddique, trying to finish the game quickly.

Suryakumar Yadav came in at No.3 and hit a six off the first ball he faced before going unbeaten on seven from two. Gill finished the things with a jab pull towards long-on as India sealed the game within 4.3 overs.

Despite chasing the target in so quick time, India fell short of breaking England's all-time record for the quickest chase by a full-member team in the format.

India won the match with 93 balls to spare, while England chased down a 48-run target against Oman in the T20 World Cup 2024 in just 3.1 overs with 101 balls to spare.

Winning with most balls to spare by a Full member team:

101 Eng vs Oman North Sound 2024

93 Ind vs UAE Dubai 2025

90 SL vs Net Chattogram 2014

90 Zim vs Mozambique Nairobi 2024

Meanwhile, this is India's quickest chase in the format, bettering their own previous record of winning a match within 6.3 overs.

The Indian bowlers set up a brilliant win with the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube sharing seven wickets between them. Kuldeep was the chief destructor as he scalped 4/7 in his 2.1 overs, while Dube picked 3/4 in his 2.

The Muhammad Waseem-led side lost last of its last seven wickets for 10 runs and failed to put up a challenge in the second innings too.