India miss-out on all-time record after enduring first ODI loss of 2025 from Australia India lost their first ODI of the three-match series against Australia as rain played a major part in the result. Meanwhile, India suffered their first ODI loss of the year, after having won eight ODIs in a row.

New Delhi:

India suffered their first ODI loss of 2025 after losing their first match of the ongoing series against Australia in Perth. The Men in Blue went down in the rain-hit game by seven wickets as the Aussies chased down a revised target of 131 at the Perth Stadium.

The fixture saw the international return of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom were playing their first match for India since the Champions Trophy 2025 win. The two players had a forgettable outing, and so did most of the other batters in a rain-marred game in Perth.

Rohit was caught at slips for eight in the fourth over, while Kohli was dismissed for a duck. Newly-appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill also fell for 10 as only two players - Axar Patel and KL Rahul - managed to cross 30.

India put 136/9 in 26 overs, and the target was adjusted to 131 due to rain. The Aussies hunted the total down with ease in 21.1 overs, with stand-in captain Mitchell Marsh scoring an unbeaten 46.

Meanwhile, this was India's first loss in ODI cricket in 2025. They had won eight successive matches in the year, including five in the Champions Trophy 2025. The last match that the Men in Blue lost in the format was against Sri Lanka in August 2024, when they suffered a 2-0 defeat in Colombo.

India have missed out on creating their all-time record for their latest ODI loss in a year. India's latest loss in a year came in 1980 when they were defeated by Australia on 18th December 180 in Sydney.

Latest first loss for India in a calendar year (ODI):

13 October (1978)

19 October (2025)*

23 October (1991)

18 December (1980)

Gill second Indian captain to suffer unwanted record

Meanwhile, Gill has become just the second Indian captain to lose his first match in all three formats as captain