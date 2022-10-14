India may tour Pakistan in 2023 after 15-year long gap, here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs Pakistan match

Highlights The last time that Team India toured Pakistan was more than 15 years ago

Jay Shah's decision will hold a lot of weight going forward

The two arch-rivals last played a bilateral white-ball contest back in 2012

The cricket team of India may tour Pakistan in 2023, the BCCI has indicated ahead of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled on October 18 in Mumbai.

In the report, BCCI has shared with all its state unit representatives a list of the work done during the past year and the future plans and schedules of the national team's tours. The list also includes the Asia Cup which is scheduled in Pakistan next year.

The last time that Team India toured Pakistan was more than 15 years ago. India last travelled to Pakistan in 2008 for the 50-over Asia Cup.

According to the report, the Indian team will be participating in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup (South Africa), ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup (South Africa), Asia Cup (Pakistan), and ICC Cricket World Cup, India.

With England, Australia, West Indies, and Sri Lanka have already toured Pakistan in the past few years, it will be interesting to see how things pan out as BCCI will need the central government's permission to allow the team to travel to Pakistan.

"Obviously, when the time comes, it will be a government decision. But there is one aspect. The government allows India versus Pakistan contests in global and continental events. So there is a chance of India travelling but it will be too early to completely commit that a team will go to Pakistan. But putting it on the report is a broad hint," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Currently, the Asian Cricket Council is headed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah and his decision will hold a lot of weight going forward.

The two arch-rivals last played a bilateral white-ball contest back in 2012 when Pakistan travelled to India for three T20Is and three ODIs.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Cricket News