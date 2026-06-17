India match South Africa's legendary record following Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan's masterclass vs Afghanistan

Lucknow:

Indian batters produced a stunning performance in the second ODI against Afghanistan in Lucknow. With Nitish Kumar Reddy unavailable, the team management was forced to tweak the line-up, with Yashasvi Jaiswal opening with Rohit Sharma. All the other batters were forced to bat in a position below their preference.

Now, Jaiswal had the perfect opportunity to prove his mettle in the ODI format, but the youngster failed to capitalise, having departed for four runs. Rohit managed to keep the scoreboard ticking, alongside Gill. The veteran was pushing hard in the middle, but got out for 48, just missing his well-deserved half-century.

After his dismissal, Gill and Ishan Kishan stole the show. They stitched a 224-run partnership in the middle, pushing Afghanistan out of the contest. The India captain led by example, scoring 152 runs in the middle, while Kishan had a slow start to the match, but after his half-century, he wreaked havoc. The southpaw ended up scoring 125 runs off 79 balls as India were cruising well in the middle.

Their onslaught helped India post 402 runs in the first innings. With that, India matched South Africa’s record for most 400-plus totals in the format. They broke England’s record, who stand with seven.

Most 400-plus totals in ODIs

Country Number of 400+ totals South Africa 08 India 08 England 07 Australia 03

First-time ever

India became the first team ever to have been bundled despite scoring 400 runs in the format. After Gill and Kishan departed, wickets fell like a house of cards as the middle order failed to live up to the potential. Recently named vice-captain of the side, Shreyas Iyer made 26 runs off 24 balls, while KL Rahul made a golden duck. Washington Sundar, who batted at number seven, scored only 19 runs.

The bowling unit was bundled in no time and with that, India set the unfortunate record. Nangeyalia Kharoti was the star with the ball for the visitors, claiming four wickets, while Rashid Khan returned with three.

Afghanistan now have a mountain to climb in the second innings. They need a strong start with the bat to remain in the hunt. Against an inexperienced batting unit, the team can push their limit, but chasing 403 runs won’t be an easy task.

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