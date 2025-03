India Masters become champions of inaugural International Masters League with win over West Indies India Masters won the International Masters League T20 2025 title. They chased down 149 without much of an issue to clinch the title in the maiden edition. Ambati Rayudu starred with the bat.

India Masters have become the champions of the first season of the International Masters League T20 after making light work of West Indies in the final on Sunday, March 16.

The Sachin Tendulkar-led Indian team chased down a middling total of 149 after facing a few jitters in the final at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Ambati Rayudu starred with the bat in the chase as he made 74 from 50 balls to help India win the tournament.

More to follow...