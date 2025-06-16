India make twin changes to U19 squad for England tour due to injuries India's U19 team will tour England for five One-Day and two multi-day matches under Ayush Mhatre, the Chennai Super Kings star. India have been forced to make twin changes to the squad following injuries to two players.

New Delhi:

The junior cricket committee has made twin changes to India's U19 squad for the tour of England due to injuries. D. Deepesh and Naman Pushpak have been added as replacements for the injured duo of Aditya Rana and Khilan Patel for the upcoming tour.

The BCCI confirmed the development. "Aditya sustained a stress fracture in his lower back, while Khilan suffered a stress reaction in his right leg during the ongoing high-performance camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence," the board added.

India U19 team to tour England for One-Day and multi-day matches

The India U19 team will be touring England for five One-Day matches and two multi-day games in June. A 50-over warm-up fixture on June 24 in Loughborough University will kick off the tour with five one-day games lined up on June 27, 30, July 2, 5 and 7.

Two four-day games are also slated to take place from July 12-15 and July 20-23 in Beckenham and Chelmsford.

India's U19 squad will be led by Chennai Super Kings batter Ayush Mhatre, who had an impressive IPL 2025. The squad also features 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who had slammed a century in the tournament.

Updated India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-Captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R. S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Anmoljeet Singh, D. Deepesh, Naman Pushpa