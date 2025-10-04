India make quick work of West Indies, register comprehensive first test win in Ahmedabad The Indian team was exceptional in the first test of the ongoing two-game series against the West Indies. Dominating the visitors across the three days, India defeated the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first game.

Ahmedabad :

The first test of the ongoing two-game series between India and the West Indies has concluded, and it was the Shubman Gill-led team India who registered a brilliant win and have taken the lead in the series. The two sides locked horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from October 2.

The clash began with the West Indies coming in to bat first after winning the toss, and the side was unable to make an impact on the game as the Indian bowling attack proved to be too much to handle for the hosts. Justin Greaves with a score of 32 and Shai Hope’s 26 were the highest scores for the Windies in the first innings as the side crumbled for just 162 in the first innings.

Mohammed Siraj was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name in the first innings. Jasprit Bumrah struck thrice, with Kuldeep Yadav taking two, and Sundar taking one as well.

Coming out to bat, the Indian team performed exceptionally well. KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja all scored centuries as India posted a total of 448 runs in the first innings and declared with a lead of 286.

Joint effort by the bowlers helped India register dominant win

Hoping to improve on their performance from the first innings, the West Indies were instantly put under pressure by team India. Ravindra Jadeja was the highest wicket-taker in the second innings with four wickets to his name. Siraj continued his red-hot form, taking three wickets, with Kuldeep Yadav taking two, and Washington Sundar striking once as well.

The hosts bundled out the West Indies for a meagre total of 146 in the second innings, as they registered a dominant win by an innings and 140 runs to take the lead in the two-game series.

Also Read: