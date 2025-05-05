India maintain top spots in ICC's annual ODI, T20 rankings; Sri Lanka jump spots in both formats India maintain their top spot in ODI and T20 cricket. The Rohit Sharma-led side won the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025, which helped them cement their spot at the top of the rankings table.

New Delhi:

India maintain its top spot in limited-overs cricket in the latest annual ranking update. The Rohit Sharma-led side has established its authority in white-ball cricket by winning the T20 World Cup 2024 in June and the Champions Trophy in 2025. As things stand, India improved their ODI rating point from 122 to 124 after their success in the Champions Trophy earlier in the year. When it comes to the shortest format, India lead by nine points against second-placed Australia.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have gained significantly in the latest ranking update. They were brilliant at home in the last year, which includes a series win over India and Australia and courtesy of the same, they currently stand fourth on the ODI points table, having gained five rating points. The Charith Asalanka-led side jumped above Pakistan and South Africa, as they failed to gain momentum.

In the shortest format, Sri Lanka surpassed Pakistan and moved to number seven. They are ahead of other Asian rivals, Bangladesh and Afghanistan as well, who are ninth and tenth respectively in T20Is.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan have climbed the rankings in ODI cricket. After gaining four points, they have moved to number seven. West Indies surpassed Bangladesh to move to ninth.

ODI Points Table:

Rank Team Points Rating 1 India 4471 124 2 New Zealand 4160 109 3 Australia 3473 109 4 Sri Lanka 3730 104 5 Pakistan 3312 104 6 South Africa 2775 96 7 Afghanistan 2279 91 8 England 2615 84 9 West Indies 2246 83 10 Bangladesh 2205 76

T20 Points Table