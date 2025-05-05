India maintain top spots in ICC's annual ODI, T20 rankings; Sri Lanka jump spots in both formats

India maintain its top spot in limited-overs cricket in the latest annual ranking update. The Rohit Sharma-led side has established its authority in white-ball cricket by winning the T20 World Cup 2024 in June and the Champions Trophy in 2025. As things stand, India improved their ODI rating point from 122 to 124 after their success in the Champions Trophy earlier in the year. When it comes to the shortest format, India lead by nine points against second-placed Australia.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka have gained significantly in the latest ranking update. They were brilliant at home in the last year, which includes a series win over India and Australia and courtesy of the same, they currently stand fourth on the ODI points table, having gained five rating points. The Charith Asalanka-led side jumped above Pakistan and South Africa, as they failed to gain momentum.
In the shortest format, Sri Lanka surpassed Pakistan and moved to number seven. They are ahead of other Asian rivals, Bangladesh and Afghanistan as well, who are ninth and tenth respectively in T20Is.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan have climbed the rankings in ODI cricket. After gaining four points, they have moved to number seven. West Indies surpassed Bangladesh to move to ninth.
ODI Points Table:
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4471
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|4160
|109
|3
|Australia
|3473
|109
|4
|Sri Lanka
|3730
|104
|5
|Pakistan
|3312
|104
|6
|South Africa
|2775
|96
|7
|Afghanistan
|2279
|91
|8
|England
|2615
|84
|9
|West Indies
|2246
|83
|10
|Bangladesh
|2205
|76
T20 Points Table
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|15425
|271
|2
|Australia
|7593
|262
|3
|England
|9402
|254
|4
|New Zealand
|10224
|249
|5
|West Indies
|9584
|246
|6
|South Africa
|8578
|245
|7
|Sri Lanka
|7287
|235
|8
|Pakistan
|10044
|228
|9
|Bangladesh
|8538
|225
|10
|Afghanistan
|6698
|223