India likely to play two T20I games against West Indies in USA

The Indian Cricket team is reportedly set to play two T20I matches against West Indies in the USA. India will travel to the West Indies to play in a multi-format series and will then head to the USA to play two additional T20I games.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Indian team will play two planned additional matches in the originally ICC-approved Future Tours Programme (FTP) of the eight-match series. There will be 10 matches played which include two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. The tour will begin in July and will continue till August.

"That is the plan. Unless there is an unavoidable situation, the two extra games will be played in Florida, like last year," a CWI member said as quoted by Cricbuzz. Notably, USA Cricket will have a minimal role in these matches as CWI will conduct them. "No to USA Cricket. Cricket West Indies is the event host with special commercial relations and arrangements for local operations at the Broward Stadium. This is very similar to how the 2024 World Cup will operate for the US matches," a CWI official said.

India will play the World Test Championship final against Australia in June and there is a plan to host a short home series before the West Indies tour begins in July. However, there is no confirmation of the same. The Windies tour will begin with two Test matches in the second week of July, followed by three ODIs and five T20Is. India had earlier played two T20Is against West Indies in the USA last year.

