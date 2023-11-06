India level Sri Lanka's 16-year-old all-time World Cup record in Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India

Team India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, is on a roll at the moment. The way India are playing, their juggernaut doesn't seem to stop anytime soon. They have won eight matches on the trot now in the ongoing World Cup and their latest win over South Africa has sealed their top position in the points table as well.

After posting 327 runs on the board at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the men in blue just humbled South Africa skittling them for 83 runs and winning by a massive margin of 243 runs. With this win, they equalled Sri Lanka's all-time World Cup record of bowling their opponents out for totals of less than 100 twice in the same edition. India bundled out Sri Lanka for 55 runs at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai and followed the ruthless performance against the Proteas as well to come to the level terms with Sri Lanka's 16-year-old record.

The Lankan lions had achieved the feat in the 2007 World Cup that was played in the West Indies. They had dismissed the entire Bermuda side for just 78 runs after posting 321 runs in the league stage and then bundled out Ireland in the Super Eight round of the tournament for just 77 runs while bowling first. It was the first instance of a team dismissing the opposition twice in the same World Cup edition.

Coming back to team India, the hosts are in exceptional form at the moment and will be high on confidence after registering big wins in consecutive matches at the World Cup. Now that they have made it to the semifinal already, their eyes will be on performances of New Zealand and Pakistan, the teams who are likely to finish on fourth position in the table and face India in the semifinal.

Latest Cricket News