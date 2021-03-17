Sachin Tendulkar hammers second consecutive fifty in Road Safety World Series

Image Source : TWITTER/@RSWORLDSERIES Sachin Tendulkar

India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar looked in fine touch on Wednesday as he notched up a 36-ball half-century against West Indies Legends in the semi-final clash of the Road Safety World Series. Tendulkar hammered 6 fours and three maximums in the course of his blitzkrieg in Raipur.

While Virender Sehwag made full use of the Powerplay, hitting 35 in just 17 deliveries, Tendulkar accelerated after his opening partner's departure. The Master Blaster added a fifty-run stand with Mohammed Kaif as India Legends reached 102/1 in 11 overs.

Tendulkar walked back after scoring a 42-ball 65 that included 6 fours and 3 sixes. The Indian stalwart was ultimately dismissed by Tino Best on the first delivery of the 15th over. Trying to slice Best's delivery, Tendulkar gave a catch to Kirk Edwards at the boundary.

In his previous match against South Africa Legends, Tendulkar had scored a whirlwind 60 off 37 balls, laced with nine fours and a six. All-rounder Yuvraj Singh had also hit a breathtaking 52 off 22 balls to help India post a mammoth 204/3 in 20 overs. In reply, South Africa Legends were restricted to 148/7 as Yuvraj and Yusuf Pathan picked up two and three wickets respectively.