India kick off Women’s World Cup 2025 with resounding win, defeat Sri Lanka women in opener India women put in an exceptional performance in their Women's World Cup opener clash against Sri Lanka women. Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur were the star performers for the women in blue as they defeated Sri Lanka by 59 runs.

Guwahati:

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 kicked off with hosts India taking on Sri Lanka. The two sides took on each other at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on September 30. The women in blue kicked off the game, coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side got off to a subpar start to the first innings as openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana departed after scoring 37 and 8 runs, respectively. Harleen Deol and Harmanpreet Kaur scored 48 runs and 21 runs, respectively. Where India looked to be crumbling under pressure, the knocks of Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur stabilised the innings for India women.

Deepti amassed 53 runs in 53 deliveries, whereas Amanjot Kaur added 57 runs as India women managed to post a total of 269 runs in the first innings of the game in a game which was stopped twice due to rain.

As for Sri Lanka women. Inoka Ranaweera was the highest wicket-taker in the first innings with four wickets to her name. Udeshika Prabodhani took two wickets, alongside Achini Kulasuriya and Chamari Athapaththu, who took one wicket each.

Deepti Sharma’s bowling prowess helps India to brilliant win

Sri Lanka, hoping to put in a good performance with the bat, saw their openers, Hasini Perera and Chamari Athapaththu, depart after scoring 14 and 43 runs, respectively. Harshitha Samarawickrama and Nilakshika Silva scored 29 and 35 runs, respectively.

Where the side hoped to chase down the target, Deepti Sharma, who had already performed exceptionally well with the bat, went on to put in an excellent performance with the ball as well. The star all-rounder took three wickets, with Sneh Rana striking twice, alongside Kranti Goud, Amanjot Kaur, and Shree Charani taking one wicket each as well. India women limited Sri Lanka to 211, winning the game by 59 runs.

