'India just too good this time': James Anderson shares parting thoughts after 'tough' tour

Arguably the greatest pacer produced by England in the modern-day era, James Anderson, shared his parting thoughts after the end of a challenging Test tour of India.

The latest entrant in the 700 Test wickets club took to the photo and video-sharing social platform, Instagram, to sum up his experience of the five-match Test series against Team India.

"A tough end to the series. India just too good this time. We gave it everything the last couple of months. Love being part of this test team and we’ll keep striving to improve and entertain. Thanks for all the support from back home and especially those who travelled. See you in the summer," Anderson captioned his post.

After missing the first Test of the series played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, Anderson was included in the playing XI in all the remaining four games.

The third Test at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag brought the most fruitful spells to Anderson on the tour.

The 41-year-old bagged figures of 3/47 and 2/29 in the first and the second innings respectively as England went down fighting in pursuit of 399 and lost the game by 106 runs.

However, Anderson bagged his biggest individual milestone on the tour during the fifth Test at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala when he nicked Kuldeep Yadav off to become only the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to claim 700 wickets.

Anderson is also the only pacer in the history of the red-ball format to bag 700 wickets. Anderson's achievement has also given rise to several talks around his potential retirement from the game. However, his post suggests that he is still looking forward to contributing to the team's success in the upcoming English summer.