'India is blessed with beautiful coastlines': Sachin Tendulkar posts amid 'Boycott Maldives' calls

Follow us on Image Source : X Sachin Tendulkar posts on X.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a social media post where he highlighted the Indian islands' beauty amid calls for 'Boycott Maldives trend on social media. Tendulkar posted a video and a picture on X where he shared his experience of visiting Sindhudurg on his 50th birthday.

The video showed Tendulkar playing cricket at the beach. Taking to X, Tendulkar wrote, "250+ days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg! The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories. India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our “Atithi Devo Bhava” philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created #ExploreIndianIslands."

Notably, 'Boycott Maldives' started trending on social media after a Maldives minister and some citizens posted anti-India comments on X. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Lakshadweep and inaugurated some developmental projects. He praised the beauty of Lakshadweep and wrote on his X account, "Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep."

However, several Maldvians and ministers of the country targeted Modi. "What a clown. The puppet of Israel Mr Narendra diver with a life jacket #VisitMaldives," Mariyam Shiuna, Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts wrote on Modi's post in a now deleted comment on X.

Notably, several other Indian celebrities have also spoken about the 'Boycott Maldives'. "‘India Out’ was a part of the manifesto. Maldives voted for it. Now, it’s up to us, Indians, to choose wisely. I know that my family will. Jai Hind," Aakash wrote on his X account.

Indian Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and John Abraham also posted on the matter. "Came across comments from prominent public figures from the Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism," Akshay wrote on X.

"With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of “Atithi Devo Bhava” and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshwadeep is the place to go. #exploreindianislands," John wrote on X.