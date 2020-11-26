India in Australia: Major individual records in sight for Virat Kohli ahead of ODI series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli remains only 133 runs short of becoming the sixth batsman to reach 12,000 runs in ODIs.

Team India is set to make a comeback to international cricket after more than eight months when it takes on Australia in the first of the three-match ODI series in Sydney. The Indian cricketers reached Australia on November 11 -- a day after the Indian Premier League 2020 final, and served a 14-day quarantine in the city.

The BCCI has since posted numerous pictures and videos from team India's training sessions, as the side prepares to return to action.

There will be significant eyeballs on Indian captain Virat Kohli, who arrives a superstar on the Australian shore. He has made headlines in major Australian newspapers for the build-up to the two-and-a-half month-long tour.

Apart from leading Team India after such a long break, Kohli will also be eyeing a number of individual milestones in the upcoming three-match ODI series.

12,000 club

The Indian captain only needs 133 runs to reach the 12,000-run mark in the fifty-over format. Only five players have breached the mark so far - Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Ricky Ponting (13,704), Sanath Jayasuriya (13,340) and Mahela Jayawardene (12,650).

Kohli will also become the quickest to 12,000 runs in international cricket if he achieves the feat in the next three matches. He currently boasts of an average of 59.33 in ODIs, which is the highest among all the players who have scored more than 10,000 runs in the format.

Most centuries against Australia

If Virat Kohli scores two centuries in the three-match ODI series, he will break Sachin Tendulkar's record for most hundreds against Australia in the fifty-over format. The Indian captain currently has eight 100+ scores against the Aussies, while Tendulkar tops the list with 9.

Ponting's record in sight

With two more centuries, Kohli will also go past Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest century-scorer in international cricket. The Indian skipper has scored 70 international centuries so far, while Ponting remains one ahead with 71.

Sachin Tendulkar currently holds the record for most centuries in international cricket (100).