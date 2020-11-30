AUS vs IND: Our 'quality' bowlers haven't found right length in Australia, feels Irfan Pathan

Image Source : AP Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah

Virat Kohli-led India let the ODI series slip from their hands as they suffered a 51-run defeat against hosts Australia on Sunday. The Indian bowling unit failed again to leave an impact at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as the Aussies, led by Steve Smith's batting masterclass, posted a colossal total of 389 runs on the scoreboard.

Smith scored 104 off just 64 deliveries after skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner stitched a century opening stand. Australia's run-flow was also boosted by Glenn Maxwell, who smashed a quick-fire 29-ball 63 consisting of 4 fours and 4 sixes.

In response, Indian batting unit lost wickets at regular intervals while the required run-rate was climbing with every over. Skipper Virat Kohli (89) and KL Rahul (76) kept the hosts in the contest but it wasn't enough to seal the victory. India ultimately managed to post just 338 runs to let Australia take a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series.

While the Indian team has produced multiple batting performances so far, their bowling force has disappointed. Australia were able to score 374 and 389 in the first and second ODI respectively, making it tough for the batting unit in the second innings.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja have failed to put up a match-winning show with their spin. India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, despite having an impressive IPL season, has looked ineffective. Mohammed Shami has also been inconsistent with the ball and Navdeep Saini's line and length have looked out of sorts. Skipper Kohli had to resort to Hardik Pandya in the second ODI, who hadn't bowled in over a year due to his back injury.

Following India's below-par bowling performance in both the ODIs, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has said that bowlers have failed to find the right length in Australian conditions.

“Quality of our bowlers is unquestionable but consistency is. It was all about finding the right length in Australia that too quickly which hasn’t happened yet #AUSvIND,” Pathan tweeted.