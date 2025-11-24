India hit record low with massive collapse in Guwahati Test, break 59-year-old all-time record India suffered a massive collapse in the second Test match against South Africa in Guwahati. From 95/1, India went down to 122/7 in their response to South Africa's massive total of 489 in the first innings. India have hit a new low in Test cricket at home.

New Delhi:

India registered a record low after suffering a massive collapse during the first innings of the Guwahati Test. From being 95/1, the hosts went down to 122/7, losing their six wickets for just 27 runs during the third day of the clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The hosts had got off to a fine start with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul putting up 65 runs for the first wicket, before the latter was nicked behind to slips. Rahul was dismissed on 22 at the stroke of the first hour of the day, while Jaiswal was dismissed on 58 as the hosts lost their second at 95.

This triggered a massive collapse as the Indian team lost six more wickets for just 22 runs on either side of the lunch break. The Indian batters tried going after the bowling and fell like a pack of cards with the likes of Sai Sudharsan (15), Dhruv Jurel (0), Rishabh Pant (7), Nitish Kumar Reddy (10), and Ravindra Jadeja (6) departing after Jaiswal.

With this, India have registered a new low. This is now India's worst collapse of losing six wickets from second to seventh after having put 90-plus runs for the loss of just one wicket. India put up only 27 runs for the loss of these six wickets as they went down from 95/1 to 122/7. The previous lowest was against West Indies in Kolkata in 1966 when they went down from 98/1 to 139/7, losing their six wickets for 41.

India’s worst collapses 90-plus/1 to 7 down in Tests:

12 - 102/1 to 114/7 vs PAK, Karachi, 1982

26 - 94/1 to 120/7 vs PAK, Lahore, 1984

26 - 130/1 to 156/7 vs ENG, Old Trafford, 1946

27 - 95/1 to 122/7 vs SA, Guwahati, 2025

30 - 60/1 to 90/7 vs ENG, Lord’s, 1967

Meanwhile, South Africa had earlier put up 489 batting first. Senuran Muthusamy scored his maiden Test century, while Marco Jansen made 93 to power the visitors to a very strong total.