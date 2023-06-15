India have underestimated the rest of the world: West Indies Legend's blunt statement after WTC Final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian Cricket Players

India's loss in the World Test Championship final has given rise to criticism of the Men in Blue from many cricket pundits. Rohit Sharma's men suffered a 209-run drubbing at the hands of Australia when they were folded out for 234 in the chase of 444 at The Oval. Meanwhile, as the criticism continues to keep hitting the Men in Blue, a West Indies Legend has made a blunt statement for the team. While speaking to Mid-Day, Windies great Andy Roberts has stated that arrogance has crept into the Indian team and they underestimate the others.

"There is this arrogance which has crept into Indian cricket and through this, India have underestimated the rest of the world. India must decide what their focus is Test cricket or limited overs cricket. T20 cricket will run its course. There is no contest between bat and ball there," Roberts said as quoted by Mid-Day.

Roberts saw no bright spot in India in final

Meanwhile, Roberts further stated that he saw no bright spot in India's game in the WTC Final. “I expected India to show their batting strength. I saw no bright spot in the final although Ajinkya Rahane fought hard; got hit on his hand. Shubman Gill looks good when he plays those shots, but he stands on the leg stump and is often dismissed bowled or caught behind. He has good hands, but he must get behind the ball. Virat Kohli, though, got a brute of a delivery from Mitchell Starc in the first innings. India have some very good players mind you, but they have not performed creditably away from home,” Roberts added.

Meanwhile, the former Windies bowler expected the Indian team to collapse in the final. “I harbored no such hopes. I knew they would collapse. The batting in both innings was bad,” he added.

