India has very good chance to beat Australia in all formats: VVS Laxman

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team has a "very good chance" of beating hosts Australia in all three formats - ODIs, T20Is, and Tests - in the encounters beginning on November 27 in Sydney with an ODI, says former India batsman VVS Laxman.

The Hyderabadi, who revelled playing in Australia and piled up 1,236 runs at 44.14 in 15 Tests with four centuries and four half-centuries, says the fast bowlers, in particular, would have to remain fit and fresh all the time to win, especially when the third and fourth Tests approach in January.

The last time India toured Australia, in 2018-19, they registered their first-ever win over Australia on their own soil, in 71 years and in the 12th attempt since the first series was played in Australia in 1947-48. Kohli's team also won the ODI series 2-1.

"I think India has a very good change (of winning series) in all three formats. It's good the way the itinerary has been planned; it works in India's favour. The reason is that we are starting off with white-ball cricket," said Laxman in an exclusive interview with IANS.

The veteran also opined on the workload and recovery of players who've travelled to Australia following two-month IPL 2020 in the UAE. In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, shifting from one bio-bubble to another has become the new normal for players.

"IPL is at par with any international tournament, for the kind of competition you see and of quality players you play with or against. So, all the players are in excellent nick and rhythm, and I am sure that it will suit them instead of them being rusty. I think that will only benefit.

"Yeah, the workload can be an issue, but I feel that it should not affect the players because there has been a long gap now (of 16 days between the IPL final and the first ODI on November 27), even though the players have gone from one bubble to another. I am also sure that they are recovering well, and the team management and the coaching/support staff are planning in a very professional manner so that all the players are fresh, come the first match," Laxman further said.