India hand two debuts in must-win 2nd T20I in bid to avoid series defeat in Belfast

New Delhi:

India have handed debuts to international debut to Suryansh Shedge and T20I debut to Prince Yadav as the Men in Blue look to avoid an embarrassing series defeat at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. The Men in Blue were shocked by Ireland in the first T20I, losing the series opener by 34 runs.

India now look to avoid a humiliating series defeat and a 2-0 whitewash in the second clash at the same venue. India won the toss and opted to bowl first. Newly-appointed captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed that India have handed two debuts as Suryansh and Prince make their debuts. Meanwhile, Vaibhav Sooryanshi missed out on making his much-awaited debut.

"We’re going to bowl first considering the weather conditions. It can pour any time, so we want to maximise the advantage of it. [On what he wants his side to do differently after Friday’s defeat while chasing] I think the trend is it’s just important to adapt to the conditions as quickly as possible. And they were pretty smart in terms of making bowling changes and also scoring off the back foot and front foot, clearing right in the front. So it’s important that we play smart cricket rather than having a set pattern and see to it that we back our instincts as well at the same time," Shreyas said at the toss.

"Yeah, we’ve got two changes. Suryansh Shedge and Prince Yadav come in. Both are making the debut. So these are the two changes we’ve made. [On debutant Shedge] He’s a powerful, destructive batter. Yes, he’s a sensational youngster who has been scoring runs in the domestic cricket and also in the IPL. He’s got tremendous amount of experience in the youth cricket. So definitely he’s performed in the A tours. So he’s getting, he’s reaping the benefits," he added.

Vaibhav Sooryanshi misses out

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi missed out on making his debut in the series. He wasn't picked for the first T20I either. Ahead of the first T20I, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had highlighted that the 15-year-old sensation would have to wait for his chance. "The people who are already performing should never be ignored - that's what I believe in. There are people who are already scoring and helping the team win," Kotak said ahead of the series opener.

"Obviously, given the BCCI's structure [of cricket], new and talented players will keep coming [into the side]. It's good that there is healthy competition, and I feel everyone who comes in should wait for their own right time to play." This might mean that the 15-year-old will be sitting out for now with the other established openers set to keep their places.

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