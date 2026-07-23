India hand debut to pacer, Rinku Singh returns to playing XI in first T20I vs Zimbabwe

Harare:

India have handed a debut to ace pacer Ashok Sharma in the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare. He became the 23rd Indian cricketer to make his T20I debut in the country, which is the record most in a visiting country. Meanwhile, Ashok has been in the scheme of things since the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, where he impressed with lightning-quick pace, which often crossed the 150 kmph mark.

He featured in six games in the recent season, claiming six wickets at an economy rate of 10.85. Now, as Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh have been given a break, Ashok was called up and has been immediately given a break in the opening T20I against the Chevrons.

On the other hand, Rinku Singh also made his return to the playing XI. He was dropped after the T20 World Cup, with the team management preferring the likes of Washington Sundar and Axar Patel over him. However, since VVS Laxman is coaching the team in Zimbabwe, he recalled Rinku and reshaped India’s middle order batting.

Ravi Bishnoi also returned to the playing XI, as Washington is ruled out of the series, while Kuldeep Yadav and Axar not picked. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, in the meantime, replaced Sanju Samson at the top of the order. Interestingly, Mayank Yadav has also been picked in the playing XI.

India opt to bowl first

India captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bowl first. He explained that there might be some bounce early on and hence, the decision.

“We are going to bowl first. This is my first time here, so I don't know how the wicket is going to play. But looking at the practice wickets and the practice wickets on the side, there was a decent amount of bounce. So definitely, that's one of the aspects. I don't know how it's going to play, but anticipating it,” Shreyas said.

India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

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