India get unexpected boost ahead of do-or-die clash against Australia in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

The Indian team has received a major boost ahead of its do-or-die clash against Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match on Sunday.

Two of Australia's squad members suffered injuries during their Group A clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) on Friday, October 11.

Fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck dislocated her right shoulder (also her bowling shoulder) in an attempt to save a boundary on the fourth delivery of the match against Pakistan.

Vlaeminck was stationed at short third and sprinted towards the ball, the moment it took the outside edge of Muneeba Ali's bat. Vlaeminck's left knee got stuck in the ground while she slid to flick the ball back and hurt her bowling shoulder in the process.

The 25-year-old was wincing in pain and couldn't move for a few minutes while clutching her shoulder. She was taken to the dressing room right away by Australia's medical team and could not take any further part in the contest.

The latest injury is one of many that the tearaway pacer has already suffered in her young career. The 25-year-old has dislocated her left shoulder twice and had two ACL reconstructions before making her international debut in 2018.

On the other hand, the Australian captain Alyssa Healy also suffered a foot injury and was forced to retire hurt while batting on 37 in the 10th over of Australia's innings. Healy hobbled her way to the dressing room after the injury.

While Vlaeminck's injury could very well rule her out of the tournament, Healy's participation in the game against India is doubtful.

If Healy misses the clash against India then Australia will miss their captain and star wicketkeeper-batter. Tahlia McGrath is likely to captain the side against India if Healy fails to regain her fitness in time.

Australia will take on India on Sunday (October 13) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.