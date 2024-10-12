Saturday, October 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India get unexpected boost ahead of do-or-die clash against Australia in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

India get unexpected boost ahead of do-or-die clash against Australia in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

India are second on the points table with a net run rate (NRR) of 0.576 whereas Australia are sitting comfortably at the top of Group A with a net run rate of 2.786.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 12, 2024 7:52 IST
Alyssa Healy and Harmanpreet Kaur.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Alyssa Healy and Harmanpreet Kaur.

The Indian team has received a major boost ahead of its do-or-die clash against Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match on Sunday.

Two of Australia's squad members suffered injuries during their Group A clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) on Friday, October 11.

Fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck dislocated her right shoulder (also her bowling shoulder) in an attempt to save a boundary on the fourth delivery of the match against Pakistan.

Vlaeminck was stationed at short third and sprinted towards the ball, the moment it took the outside edge of Muneeba Ali's bat. Vlaeminck's left knee got stuck in the ground while she slid to flick the ball back and hurt her bowling shoulder in the process.

The 25-year-old was wincing in pain and couldn't move for a few minutes while clutching her shoulder. She was taken to the dressing room right away by Australia's medical team and could not take any further part in the contest.

The latest injury is one of many that the tearaway pacer has already suffered in her young career. The 25-year-old has dislocated her left shoulder twice and had two ACL reconstructions before making her international debut in 2018. 

Related Stories
India's probable playing XI for 3rd T20I against Bangladesh: Sanju Samson OUT, Harshit Rana to debut

India's probable playing XI for 3rd T20I against Bangladesh: Sanju Samson OUT, Harshit Rana to debut

Megan Schutt overtakes Nida Dar to shatter biggest bowling record in women's T20I cricket

Megan Schutt overtakes Nida Dar to shatter biggest bowling record in women's T20I cricket

India's semi-final hopes take hit after Australia's huge win over Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cup

India's semi-final hopes take hit after Australia's huge win over Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cup

On the other hand, the Australian captain Alyssa Healy also suffered a foot injury and was forced to retire hurt while batting on 37 in the 10th over of Australia's innings. Healy hobbled her way to the dressing room after the injury.

While Vlaeminck's injury could very well rule her out of the tournament, Healy's participation in the game against India is doubtful.

If Healy misses the clash against India then Australia will miss their captain and star wicketkeeper-batter. Tahlia McGrath is likely to captain the side against India if Healy fails to regain her fitness in time.

Australia will take on India on Sunday (October 13) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement