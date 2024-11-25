India come from behind to shock Australia in Perth in 1st Test, draw first blood in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli were the stars for India's win in the opening Test in Perth

If you would have thought that the Perth opener would pan out the way it has, either you are intoxicated or people will deem you as mentally unfit. From being bowled out for 150 after winning the toss, it was a 180-degree turnaround for India and Australia as well, although contrasting emotions as the visitors came from behind to put in a sensational performance with the bat and the ball in the remaining three innings to inflict a first-ever loss on the hosts in Test cricket at the Optus Stadium in the short history of five matches in six years.

India were coming off a shocker at home being hammered 3-0 at the hands of New Zealand. Missing regular skipper Rohit Sharma, regular No 3 Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami, the key component of India's bowling attack, especially overseas; India had their backs against the wall and a half. And that 150 all-out after winning the toss didn't help either. But it was a bunch of inspired men coming together led by a generational bowler and his extraordinary skills and tricks with the ball to stage a heist of a lifetime.

Bumrah registered his first five-wicket haul as captain with debutant Harshit Rana complimenting him rather well as India's pace trio trapped Australia in their own plan on a track which was as spicy as egusi soup and with the little extra sideways movement, the bowlers from both teams had a field day. 17 wickets fell on Day 1.

India bowled out Australia for just 104. The lead was a slander one but rather crucial one in the end because more than the runs, it was the effect of the lead which rendered a changed and confident body language with which the Indian openers walked out in the second innings on Day 2.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul were the portraits of calm and composure showing no rush to put Aussies further under pressure. Jaiswal and Rahul both bid their time for the rest of the day as India scored 172 runs without losing a wicket in as many as 57 overs. The main aim for both of them was to spend as much time as they can in the middle and tire the Australian bowlers and fielders out. It helped that the pitch had flattened out a bit and extended their lead beyond 200 going into the third day.

Jaiswal slammed his maiden Test ton in Australia, Rahul continued his solid touch with a gritty 77 and the man of the moment, the King - as hyped by the Australian media for a week and 10 days now - made it merry in Perth, becoming the first Indian batter to score two centuries at Optus and his 30th in the longest format of the game.

534 was always going to be a challenging chase and it didn't help that Bumrah had his tails up. The Indian captain removed Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne late on the third day itself leaving the Australians tottering at 12/3.

Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh showed restraint and worked around their way with cautious aggression to keep the Indian bowlers at bay. However, it was a matter of a few minutes when Bumrah sent back Head and celebrated aggressively, which is unusual for him personally. He knew what a big wicket that was. Head scored a quickfire 89 as the match went beyond tea.

Washington Sundar picked a wicket each on either side of tea for India to take further more steps towards the wicket before Harshit Rana fittingly cleaned up Alex Carey to see India home. Bumrah was rightfully named the player of the match as India registered a first win under him as captain and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The second Test will kick off on December 6, a day-nighter in Adelaide.

Brief Scores: (India - 150, 487/6 {Jaiswal 161, Kohli 100*}, Australia 104 {Bumrah 5/30}, 238 {Head 89; Bumrah 3/42)