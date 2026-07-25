India equalled own world record with another stunning show against Zimbabwe in second T20I

Harare:

India equalled the world record for the most 200-plus totals in a calendar year after posting 219/5 against Zimbabwe in the second T20I in Harare. The total was India's ninth score of 200 or more in T20Is in 2026, matching the benchmark they established in 2024. No other Full Member nation has recorded more than 200+ totals in a single calendar year, which highlights India's sustained batting dominance.

India also registered seven 200-plus totals in 2023, giving them three entries among the five highest yearly tallies in T20I history.

Most 200+ totals in T20Is:

Team Number of times 200+ Year India 09 2026 India 09 2024 India 07 2023 Japan 07 2024 Austria 07 2025

Notably, the innings recovered impressively after an early setback. Zimbabwe removed Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi inside the powerplay, leaving India under pressure despite Sooryavanshi's brisk 20 from nine deliveries. Ishan Kishan and captain Shreyas Iyer repaired the innings with a 66-run stand before Kishan combined with Tilak Varma in a decisive 94-run partnership that shifted complete control towards the visitors.

Kishan top-scored with 81, reaching his half-century in 31 balls before accelerating through the closing stages. Tilak remained unbeaten on 60 from just 29 deliveries, bringing up his fifty in only 23 balls as India collected 61 runs in the final five overs.

India win by 90 runs

India defeated Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the second T20I. After dominating the show with the bat, the bowlers once again produced a stunning show, with Prince Yadav and debutant Yash Thakur handing the visitors a perfect start. Zimbabwe lost three wickets in the powerplay and following which, the dismissals came at regular intervals.

Prince, in the meantime, had to leave the field following a hamstring injury, which resulted in captain Shreyas trying part-time options such as Tilak and Abhishek. Interestingly, both did a commendable job. Tilak picked up the prized wicket of Ryan Burl, while Abhishek ended with a three-wicket haul, securing India’s win.

It was also Shreyas’ first series win as India captain following consecutive defeats to Ireland and England. He needs to build on this and establish himself as a dependable captain.

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