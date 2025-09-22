India equal T20I world record after downing Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Super Four India's batting might proved too much to be handled for Pakistan as Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill led the charge in the 172-run chase. India have equalled a world record with their victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four.

New Delhi:

India outclassed Pakistan yet again in the Asia Cup 2025 with a dominant win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 21. Led by fiery knocks from Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, the Men in Blue chased down the 172-run target against the Men in Green in Dubai.

The contest saw tempers flare, heated exchanges and no handshake yet again. Players were face-to-face with each other at some moments in what was a typical India vs Pakistan clash.

The Men in Blue bossed the things with the bat, while Pakistan had a better outing and probably their best of the tournament so far. They batted well with Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan leading the way, coupled with some costly drops from the Indians.

Meanwhile, the Indian openers blunted the Pakistani bowlers with their hard-hitting batting as they put up a 105-run stand, before Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya closed the game as the Men in Blue won by six wickets.

Meanwhile, India have equalled a T20I world record against Pakistan with their run-chase. This was India's eighth consecutive victory over Pakistan in T20Is while chasing, as their unbeaten streak continued.

They have equalled the record for most wins by a team against an opponent in T20I without losing a game while chasing. They are now equal with Malaysia with eight such wins.

Teams to remain unbeaten while chasing against an opponent:

1 - India vs Pakistan: 8 wins

2 - Malaysia vs Thailand: 8 wins

3 - India vs Bangladesh: 7 wins

4 - Kenya vs Rwanda: 7 wins

5 - Portugal vs Gibraltar: 7 wins

India are the only unbeaten team in the Asia Cup 2025, having also won all three of their matches in the league stage. The Men in Blue will next be up against Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 24 before taking on Sri Lanka in their last Super Four match on Friday.

