India equal second-best wins tally against an opposition in T20Is after Super Over jail-break over Sri Lanka India beat Sri Lanka in a Super Over nail-biter in Dubai as they continued their unbeaten run in the ongoing Asia Cup, with the final frontier on Sunday against Pakistan. Sri Lanka would have liked to finish the game proper, having scored 134 runs in 12 overs, but couldn't get over the line.

Dubai:

India inched a step closer to equalling the best-ever wins tally for any team against one opposition as the Men in Blue prevailed over Sri Lanka in the two teams' second consecutive Super Over finishes, more than a year apart. Sri Lanka were well on their way to upsetting India's applecart, having scored 134 runs in 12 overs with nine wickets in hand, before Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy combined to restrict the islanders with the ball.

Dasun Shanaka tried his best after the Pathum Nissanka-Kusal Perera partnership to get his side over the line but could only level the scores, before Arshdeep owned the one-over eliminator to keep India's unbeaten record intact in the Asia Cup. This was India's 23rd win over Sri Lanka in 33 encounters in T20Is, which is the joint-second-most for any team against an opposition.

India equalled New Zealand's record, who also have 23 wins against Pakistan. In the same fixture, Pakistan has beaten the Kiwis 24 times and are at the top of the list.

Most wins for a team against an opposition in T20Is

24 - Pakistan (vs NZ), in 49 matches

23 - New Zealand (vs PAK), in 49 matches

23 - India (vs SL), in 33 matches

21 - Pakistan (vs BAN), in 26 matches

21 - England (vs PAK), in 31 matches

India had Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson going big to help the Men in Blue post the first 200-plus total of the tournament, which has mostly remained low-scoring. Abhishek slammed his third consecutive half-century while the likes of Samson and Tilak got some decent hit-out in the middle before the final.

India have done well to get to the final, without incurring a single loss so far, but Pakistan will be baying for blood, since their only defeats in the tournament were against the arch-rivals, the Men in Blue.