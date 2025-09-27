India equal second-best wins tally against an opposition in T20Is after Super Over jail-break over Sri Lanka

India inched a step closer to equalling the best-ever wins tally for any team against one opposition as the Men in Blue prevailed over Sri Lanka in the two teams' second consecutive Super Over finishes, more than a year apart. Sri Lanka were well on their way to upsetting India's applecart, having scored 134 runs in 12 overs with nine wickets in hand, before Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy combined to restrict the islanders with the ball.
Dasun Shanaka tried his best after the Pathum Nissanka-Kusal Perera partnership to get his side over the line but could only level the scores, before Arshdeep owned the one-over eliminator to keep India's unbeaten record intact in the Asia Cup. This was India's 23rd win over Sri Lanka in 33 encounters in T20Is, which is the joint-second-most for any team against an opposition.
India equalled New Zealand's record, who also have 23 wins against Pakistan. In the same fixture, Pakistan has beaten the Kiwis 24 times and are at the top of the list.
Most wins for a team against an opposition in T20Is
24 - Pakistan (vs NZ), in 49 matches
23 - New Zealand (vs PAK), in 49 matches
23 - India (vs SL), in 33 matches
21 - Pakistan (vs BAN), in 26 matches
21 - England (vs PAK), in 31 matches
India had Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson going big to help the Men in Blue post the first 200-plus total of the tournament, which has mostly remained low-scoring. Abhishek slammed his third consecutive half-century while the likes of Samson and Tilak got some decent hit-out in the middle before the final.
India have done well to get to the final, without incurring a single loss so far, but Pakistan will be baying for blood, since their only defeats in the tournament were against the arch-rivals, the Men in Blue.