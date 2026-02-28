India enter whatever it takes mode to play 'fire with fire' against West Indies in must-win Super Eights clash

Kolkata:

It’s a simple calculation. The winner of the India vs West Indies match at the iconic Eden Gardens on March 1 will go on to play the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026. Hence, the stakes are quite high but both teams are optimistic of their chances. However, they understand that the virtual quarter-final is worthy of a final as both teams have enough firepower in the tank that if gone berserk, can entertain the fans with a high-scoring affair.

For West Indies, this could be their biggest T20 outing since their 2016 World Cup triumph at the same venue. This time, they’ve exceeded expectations so far. Shimron Hetmyer has looked fluent, Shai Hope has anchored smartly, and Sherfane Rutherford has provided the finishing punch. Against an Indian bowling attack that hasn’t quite found its rhythm, the Caribbean side will sense an opportunity to pull off an historic upset on a surface that will heavily favour the batters.

The question is however about India. They haven’t batted well as a unit this tournament, but things changed against Zimbabwe. The inclusion of Sanju Samson gave the team much-needed balance as the Men in Blue posted 256 runs on the board in the first innings. Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma returned to form as well, which is a major plus point for the hosts ahead of the West Indies game.

However, the West Indies are not Zimbabwe. India coach Ryan ten Doeschate understands that and believes that an entertaining game awaits for the fans as it’s going to be a fire vs fire affair.

“The challenge is that they are a very good T20I side. They possess power as good as any of the teams in the world. What you know about the West Indies that when they come to the T20 competition, they give their absolutely everything. It’s their big moment in the calendar year. It’s a challenge we will relish and play fire with fire tomorrow. It will be a really good game,” ten Doeschate said in the pre-match press conference.

Do-or-die game for India

For India, they can’t really afford a defeat. Following defeat in the Test series to South Africa and then back-to-back ODI series to Australia and the Proteas, the team management is already under scrutiny. Now, if the team exits from the Super Eights stage, BCCI might consider changes in the coaching department.

Not just the coaches but the players will face the heat too. Over the past two years, they have been a force to reckon with in the shortest format of the game but in the T20 World Cup, things didn’t quite click, resulting in an embarrassing defeat to South Africa. So, the players will have to give whatever it takes against the West Indies, or else all hell can break loose in Indian cricket.

Following the same mantra, Rinku Singh is scheduled to join the squad on Saturday evening. He is unexpected to feature in the playing XI but to even turn up for the game after the passing of his father, is a true testament of his character and if anything, the whole squad will be even more united to deliver the result in the memory of Khanchandra Singh.

