India-England Test series as big as the Ashes, says ECB chief ahead of upcoming series India and England kick off their fourth edition of the World Test Championship with a five-match series, starting on June 20. England and Wales Cricket Board chief Richard Gould feels the series has same importance as the Ashes as per commercial significance.

The upcoming five-Test series between India and England holds commercial significance on par with the Ashes, according to England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Richard Gould. Following a lackluster English summer in 2024, Gould is counting on the high-profile tour to reignite fan interest.

“It's a huge summer,” Gould told ESPNcricinfo. “We know how big this series is. A five-test contest offers a compelling narrative—there will be subplots and drama unfolding over six weeks.”

Last summer, major global events like the Paris Olympics and Euro 2024 caught the attention of English audiences. Even the Lord’s was noticeably empty even after England’s win over Sri Lanka. But with India in town, Gould expects a turnaround.

Despite the potential retirements of icons like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R Ashwin, India’s stature in world cricket ensures massive interest. “Commercially, it’s right up there with the Ashes,” Gould said.

The series will also mark the start of the 2025–27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. India last won a Test series in England in 2007 and drew the 2021-22 series 2-2.

Gould highlighted the revival of long-format cricket, particularly the five-Test series, amid the global focus on T20s. “Test cricket is undergoing a quiet resurgence,” he noted.

On hosting future WTC finals, Gould argued that England remains a logical choice. “Whether or not England is in the final, we can sell out stadiums. That’s not something every country can guarantee,” he said.

While acknowledging India’s interest in hosting, Gould warned that moving the final could backfire if neutral matchups fail to draw crowds. “You risk devaluing the event,” he added.

The ICC is expected to confirm later this summer that England will retain hosting rights for the next WTC final, continuing its streak after staging the last three editions.

India and England will begin their campaign in the fourth WTC cycle with a five-match series against England. The Men in Blue will face the Three Lions in five Tests from June 20 onwards at Leeds. The second Test will be played from July 2 onwards, the third from July 10 onwards, the fourth from July 23 onwards, while the final one will begin on July 31.