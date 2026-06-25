India drop four catches in five overs vs Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2026's must-win clash

MANCHESTER:

India had a nightmare start in the field during their must-win T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Bangladesh, putting down four catches in the first five overs alone. Juairiya Ferdous was given three lifelines as the Indian fielders failed to hold on to their chances.

The first drop came on the penultimate ball of the third over when Yastika Bhatia dived forward but couldn't hold on to the catch. A bigger chance went begging at the end of the fourth over. Ferdous pulled the ball straight to Radha Yadav at deep mid-wicket, but the fielder spilled a straightforward chance despite getting both hands to it.

Things went from bad to worse in the fifth over as Nandini Sharma dropped two catches in successive deliveries. First, Sobhana Mostary drove one towards cover, where Sharma failed to complete the catch. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur then shifted her to short third, but the move did not pay off. On the very next ball, Ferdous top-edged a slog sweep and the ball went straight to Sharma, who grassed another opportunity, handing Bangladesh yet another reprieve.

Ferdous departs for 33

Despite enjoying three lifelines, Ferdous failed to make her innings count. The 20-year-old up-and-coming batter departed for 33 runs off 31 balls, after Sharma picked up the wicket in the ninth over of the match. Following her dismissal, Bangladesh were reduced to 59/2. Her opening partner, Diara Akter, had already gone back to the pavilion, having scored four.

The onus now falls on Sobhana and captain Nigar Sultana, as Bangladesh look to capitalise on the final ten overs of the match.

India, in the meantime, have made two changes to their playing XI. Prema Rawat and Arundhati Reddy have been dropped for Renuka Singh Takur and Radha. They will not only look for a win here, but also improve their Net Run Rate.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Nandni Sharma

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (wk/c), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Marufa Akter

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