Day 4 of the ongoing first Test between India and New Zealand saw the two sides continue, with India on a score of 486/4, with Rishabh Pant and Anshul Kamboj on the crease. It is worth noting that Kamboj surprised the fans with his batting, as he amassed 38 runs to his name as the nightwatchman.

Furthermore, Pant completed his brilliant century. Furthermore, Dhruv Jurel put in a good show as well, scoring 78 runs to his name, with Washington Sundar adding 24, as India posted a total of 720 runs in the first innings and declared with a lead of 352 runs.

New Zealand came out to bat and opened their innings with Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham coming out to bat. Jasprit Bumrah struck early for India as Latham departed on the very first ball of the second innings, registering a pair.

Furthermore, Prasidh Krishna took the big wicket of Henry Nicholls, who scored 175 runs in the first innings, and departed on a score of 31 runs. Day 4 ended with New Zealand on a score of 119/2, with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra having scored 59* and 27* runs, respectively, with the Black Caps trailing by 233 runs.

Rishabh Pant reflects on the day’s play

After the end of the day, star batter Rishabh Pant took centre stage and reflected on the performances and opened up on his century as well. He revealed he had always wanted to hit a hundred in New Zealand and had been eyeing it for a long time.

“I think definitely it was a good one. New Zealand was one place where I was eyeing that hundred for sure. And I made sure that in a wicket like this where you have to grind and everyone is batting well, I just wanted to stay there as long as possible and just make my impact. [How much of your innings is premeditated?] I think for me, I don't think about that a lot of time. I try to play the bowler's mind most of the time, but like I just keep it simple most of the time whenever I see the ball, I try to hit it. I think that's the, if it's in my area, I'll try to hit it for sure,” Pant said after the day.

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