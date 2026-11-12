India dominate Afghanistan to reach U19 Asia Cup final, set up thrilling summit clash with Pakistan

The Indian team performed brilliantly as they took on Afghanistan in the semi-final of the U19 Asia Cup semi-final. The two sides met at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket on November 12th, and Men in Blue put forth a marvellous showing, winning the game by eight wickets and reaching the final of the tournament after an excellent display of cricket.

The clash began with Afghanistan coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Abidullah Nadarjan and Faridullah Ihsas scoring 14 and 13 runs, respectively. Subhan Zakhail and Noman Salarzai added 31 and 51 runs, respectively, with Shah Faisal Rahimi adding 51 runs to the board as well.

Afghanistan posted a total of 227 runs in the first innings of the game. As for India U19, Ishan Sood was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to his name. Aryan Savsani took two wickets, with Kavya Paresh Patel, Yashbardhan Chauhan, and Arjun Rajput striking once as well.

India’s opening stand helped them secure brilliant win

Speaking of the run chase, the Indian team opened with the dependable duo of Lakshay Raichandani and Aaryavir Sehwag coming out to bat. The two have been in brilliant form lately, and they continued their brilliance and propelled the Indian team towards another victory.

Where Aaryavir Sehwag scored 51 runs off 57 deliveries, Lakshay Raichandani played a marvellous knock and amassed 93 runs off 90 deliveries. Furthermore, VK Vineeth went unbeaten on a score of 57* runs off 62 deliveries.

The brilliant batting performances helped India U19 win the game by eight wickets and book their ticket for the summit clash of the tournament. The side will be taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in the final, where they will hope to put in a good showing.

The two sides will meet at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) in the final on November 14. It is interesting to note that India lost their previous game against Pakistan in the tournament, and the side will hope to improve as they take on the arch-rivals in the summit clash of the competition. It could be interesting to see how the fares in the final.

Also Read:

Former India cricketer gives his take on Hardik Pandya after massive trade with Punjab Kings