India docked two WTC points for slow over-rate vs England; Falls behind Pakistan

Image Source : BCCI India lost the Edgbaston Test vs England by 7 wickets.

In a striking blow, India have been penalised two ICC World Test Championship points owing to a slow over rate vs England in the fifth and final Test at Edgbaston and falls behind Pakistan to sit at the fourth place.

ICC match referee David Boon imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

The team has also been fined 40 per cent of their match fee.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

"In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two WTC points have been deducted from India's points total."

On-field umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Alex Wharf levelled the charge.

India now sits behind Pakistan at the fourth spot on the WTC table. Australia sits at the top of the table followed by South Africa. Pakistan is third, and after the Edgbaston debacle, India falls to fourth place. Bangladesh sits at the bottom of the table.

England won the match by seven wickets to level the series 2-2. The series spilled over to this year due to COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp last yea r.

(Inputs PTI)