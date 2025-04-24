India deny playing Pakistan in ICC tournaments, BCCI writes to ICC: Report The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials are reported to have written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the Pahalgam attack. They have requested not to club India and Pakistan in the same group in future tournaments.

New Delhi:

After the terrorist attack at Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote to the International Cricket Council (ICC), requesting them not to club India and Pakistan in the same group in future tournaments. In the last 10 years, India and Pakistan have been clubbed in the same group every time, and the BCCI doesn’t want that to happen any longer.

Recently, vice-president Rajiv Shukla clarified that the Men in Blue won’t be playing any bilateral series against Pakistan and on top of that, they are hoping to boycott the Men in Green in the global stage as well. However, Cribuzz reported that the BCCI officials have not commented on the matter and will not be speaking about it anytime soon, as there are no ICC tournaments nearby, barring the women’s ODI World Cup later in the year, which will be played in a round-robin structure.

Notably, Pakistan will be playing their ODI World Cup matches outside India, as per a pre-agreement with BCCI, which took place ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Interestingly, BCCI are supposed to host the Asia Cup men’s later in the year. The officials have previously confirmed hosting the tournament in a neutral venue, but it needs to be seen if India and Pakistan are clubbed together or separately. September is the allotted timeline that has been designed for the tournament. Meanwhile, BCCI is yet to announce the venue of the continental cup.

Notably, the last edition of the Asia Cup was hosted in a hybrid model as India refused to travel to Pakistan. The tournament began in Pakistan but gradually shifted to Sri Lanka, where the final was also held. India played Sri Lanka in the summit clash, where the Men in Blue picked up a 10-wicket win following a masterclass from Mohammed Siraj.