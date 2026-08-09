India defeat Sri Lanka in practice game ahead of Test series, register dominant six-wicket win in Colombo

New Delhi:

The Indian team managed to get the best of Sri Lanka Cricket XI as they defeated the side by six wickets in the three-day practice game ahead of the two-game Test series between the two sides. The two sides met at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo, from August 7th, and the game began with Sri Lanka coming in to bat first.

Sri Lanka Cricket XI put forth a brilliant performance in the first innings, with the likes of Nishan Fernando scoring 66 and Ravindu Rasantha adding 71 runs to the board. Furthermore, Sonal Dinusha scored 52 runs to his name as Sri Lanka posted a total of 363 runs and declared the first innings.

Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Manav Suthar were the highest wicket-takers with two wickets each to their names. Gurnoor Brar took one wicket to his name as well.

Coming out to bat, India saw KL Rahul score 40 runs as he opened the innings. Devdutt Padikkal was the star performer as he amassed 142* runs in 164 deliveries. Ravindra Jadeja further added 63 runs to his name as India posted a total of 357 runs and declared the first innings.

Stellar combination of bowling and batting helped India win the game

Coming out to bat in the second innings, Sri Lanka Cricket XI managed to post a total of 200 runs before they declared their innings. Nishan Fernando amassed 63 runs to his name, with Nipun Dhananjaya scoring 46 runs to his name. As for Team India, Gurnoor Brar and Ravindra Jadeja were the highest wicket-takers with two wickets each to their names. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took one wicket each as well.

Chasing down a target of 207 runs, India opened the innings with Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring 44 and 61 runs, respectively. It was the knock of Mohammed Siraj in the latter stages of the innings that helped India win the game. Coming out to bat, Siraj amassed 32* runs to his name in just 15 deliveries as India chased down the target in 45 overs and won the game by six wickets.

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