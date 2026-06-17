India decimate Netherlands; Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana's heroic takes India on top of points table

New Delhi:

India produced a commanding display in Headingley’s overcast conditions to defeat Netherlands by 95 runs, which was powered by a standout all-round effort from Shafali Verma and a dominant batting performance at the top of the order.

Batting first, India piled up 209 for 5, their highest total in a T20 World Cup. Smriti Mandhana led the charge with 74 off 47 balls, setting the foundation for a strong score. Shafali Verma played a key role in the innings as well, bringing up her first T20 World Cup fifty in 34 deliveries. The opening partnership between Shafali and Mandhana yielded 115 runs and set the tempo early, keeping the scoreboard moving at a rapid rate while largely playing risk-free cricket.

India’s acceleration continued despite frequent disruption from the Netherlands attack, which struggled with discipline and control. Extras added pressure on the bowling side, with 16 conceded in total. Fielding lapses further compounded their difficulties as multiple chances went down at crucial moments. India capitalised fully on those escapes, particularly in the closing overs, where Richa Ghosh’s unbeaten 20 from 8 balls helped drive the total beyond 200.

What happened in the second innings?

Netherlands had moments of resistance but were unable to match the required intensity in the chase. Heather Siegers struck 21 from 16 balls, showing intent with several well-timed boundaries, but the innings never found sustained momentum against India’s spin attack.

India’s bowlers tightened control through the middle overs, with Shree Charani producing a decisive spell of 4 for 19 that broke the backbone of the chase. Netherlands batters repeatedly fell while attempting aggressive strokes, including stumping and catch opportunities that India converted efficiently.

There was also an unfortunate moment for India when Shreyanka Patil suffered an ankle injury while fielding and was stretchered off, ruling her out of further participation in the match.

Netherlands’ resistance faded sharply in the final phase, as wickets fell in clusters and the innings ended in a collapse, with the side losing their last five wickets for just one run in nine deliveries. Notably, the result took India to the top of Group 1 on net run-rate, registering a second straight win, while Netherlands continued their search for a first victory in the tournament.

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