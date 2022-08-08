IND vs WI: Kuldeep’s spark lit up India’s win and old questions again

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kuldeep Yadav in action

Florida| India clinched their 3rd consecutive away title after winning the last T20I match against West Indies on Sunday. The 5th T20I was a match for the spinners of the Indian team. It was a rare moment in an India cricket match where all the wickets were claimed by the spinners. The finger magic of the Indian spinners dominated the West Indies squad to such an extent that they could hardly touch the 100-run mark in a T20I match and collapsed. It resulted in an easy victory for the Indian team with a vast margin of 88 runs and closing the series with a score of 4-1.

During the whole series Indian players have dominated the Caribbeans either with their bat or with the ball. The brand of cricket that the team has shown in this series is something, every Indian fan wished to see for a very long time. But after the 5th T20I a lot has changed for the Indian spinning section. Questions were raised earlier with regards to the future of wrist spin in the shortest format of the game.

Considering the Asia Cup, the South Africa series, and the Australia series which will act as a lead up to the ICC T20I World Cup later this year, India has an abundance of spin bowling option that might be their greatest strength at the grandest stage.

India has been developing its squad at a much larger scale since the beginning of the year and are now reaping the results. In a sudden change of events, Kuldeep has arrived with a bang and has delivered when the team needed him. Kuldeep's resurgence began when he was picked up by the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals this year and since the he has improved with every game. He registered a splendid figure of 3 wickets while conceding 12 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Kuldeep's performance certainly raises few serious questions. Was the Dravid-Rohit duo waiting for the right time to unleash the spinner? Was it the lack of opportunities which he was getting due to a stronger Kohli-Chahal bond?

Whatever the scenario might be, Yadav's future largely depends upon the upcoming Asia Cup and how the team management wants to use him.

