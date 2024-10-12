India create history! Smash record-breaking T20I total during 3rd game against Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : AP Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson.

Suryakumar Yadav's Indian team created history it registered the highest T20I score by a full-member side in a T20I match. The Indian batters went absolutely crazy in the third match against Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, October 12.

Led by sensational knocks from Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav and then strong cameos from Riyan Parag and Hardik Pandya, the Men in Blue got to 297/6 in their 20 overs. The record for the highest team score by a full member earlier belonged to Afghanistan, who had made 278 against Ireland in a T20I in 2019.

Highest score by a full-member team in T20Is:

1 - India: 297/6 vs Bangladesh in 2024

2 - Afghanistan: 278/3 vs Ireland in 2019

3 - England: 267/3 vs West Indies in 2023

4 - Australia: 263/3 vs Sri Lanka in 2016

5 - Sri Lanka: 260/6 vs Kenya in 2007

Notably, the highest team score belongs to Nepal, who made 314 Mongolia in an Asian Games match in 2023.

The Indian team missed out on the 300-run margin by a whisker. They looked on course of a 300-plus score after being 282/4 in 19 overs with a well-set Hardik Pandya still at the crease. But they lost two wickets in the final over to Tanzim Hasan Sakib and made 15 from it. Hardik departed for 47 from 18 balls before Nitish Reddy was dismissed for a golden duck on the very next delivery. Rinku Singh finished with a six to take the hosts to 297.

Earlier, Samson smashed a jaw-dropping century off only 40 balls to lead India's charge. Captain Suryakumar Yadav also his innings count as he smashed 75 from 35 deliveries. The two notched up a huge 173-run stand for the second wicket after Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for only four.

As many as five Bangladesh bowlers conceded more than 40 runs in the quota of their overs. Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan were taken apart for more than 40 runs in the game, while Mahmudullah, who is playing his final T20I, conceded 26 from two overs.