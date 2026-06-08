India coach gives big fitness update on Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya for Afghanistan ODI series

New Delhi:

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak spoke on Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's injuries and their availability for the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan that kicks off on June 13. Rohit has been nursing a hamstring injury that he picked up in the Indian Premier League 2026, while his Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is recovering from back spasms he endured during the same tournament.

Both players missed multiple games in the IPL 2026 as their team suffered a horror IPL 2026. Both the players were named in India's squad for the Afghanistan ODIs; however, their participation is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE). Hardik had earlier reported to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, while a report in PTI stated that Rohit has also reported to the facility for the fitness test.

Meanwhile, Kotak spoke on the duo, stating that he is not aware whether they have been granted the clearance from the CoE to play the series, but confirmed that they are doing well. "I have honestly not got the news whether they have been cleared or not. But I'm sure they will be there. Whatever I heard, they are fine, but they, they have to go and do that fitness test or whatever the rule is," Kotak said during the post-match press conference after India defeated Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs in the one-off Test match.

Indian players to assemble in Dharamsala on Monday, Tuesday

Meanwhile, Kotak further stated that the ODI squad will assemble on Monday and Tuesday in Mullanpur to train under the lights before travelling to Dharamsala on Thursday. "But the ODI players will join, they'll join here, and the day after tomorrow evening, there might be a light practice. So there might be a light practice session," Kotak added.

India to miss Virat Kohli for Afghanistan series

In a blow to the Indian fans, Virat Kohli will be missing the ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring issue he picked up during the IPL 2026 final, when his Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Gujarat Titans in the title clash. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named his replacement.

If Rohit does not get fit in time for the series, Jaiswal or Ishan Kishan would open the innings with Shubman Gill. Rohit was seen back in action during the latter stages of the IPL 2026 after picking up a hamstring midway through the tournament. However, his participation was limited to impact sub.

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