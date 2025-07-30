India Champions reach WCL semis despite one win, set to play Pakistan at Edgbaston India reached the WCL semi-finals with a thrilling win over West Indies, chasing 145 in 13.2 overs to edge out England on NRR. They now face Pakistan, but a potential boycott could lead to a reshuffle, with South Africa or Australia as alternatives.

Birmingham:

India secured a dramatic spot in the semi-finals of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) with a high-pressure win over the West Indies in their final league fixture. Chasing 145 runs, Yuvraj Singh’s side needed to complete the target within 14 overs to surpass England on Net Run Rate and stay alive in the competition.

The situation looked challenging, but India rose to the occasion. Stuart Binny and Yusuf Pathan powered a counter-attack, steering the team to victory in just 13.2 overs. Binny smashed an unbeaten 50 off 21 balls, while Pathan contributed crucial runs alongside Yuvraj Singh in a late cameo. The win was India’s first of the tournament, following three losses and a walkover against Pakistan after India boycotted that match in solidarity with the armed forces following the Pahalgam terror attack.

India’s qualification wasn’t without tense moments. The bowlers started strongly, reducing West Indies to 43/5 early in the innings. However, a stunning rescue act from a West Indies veteran, who scored an unbeaten 74 off 43 balls, lifted the team to a competitive total of 144/7. That set the stage for a nervy chase, with India briefly wobbling in the early overs. But Binny’s explosive knock ensured the team crossed the finish line in time to keep their campaign alive.

Will India play vs Pakistan?

With the victory, India leapfrogged England to clinch a place in the semi-finals. They are now scheduled to face Pakistan at Edgbaston in a highly anticipated semi-final clash.

However, uncertainty surrounds the fixture. India previously boycotted the group-stage match against Pakistan, and with political sensitivities still fresh, it remains unclear whether the semi-final will go ahead as planned. If the boycott stance continues, the WCL organisers may be forced to reshuffle the fixtures, potentially pairing India against either South Africa or Australia - the other two semi-finalists.

With the Asia Cup also featuring an India-Pakistan clash in the group stage, all eyes will be on the Indian management’s decision in the coming days.